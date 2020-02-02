Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 3M, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nitto Denko, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Adhesive Tapes Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Adhesive Tapes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Adhesive Tapes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Adhesive Tapes players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Adhesive Tapes industry situations. According to the research, the Adhesive Tapes market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Adhesive Tapes market.

Global Adhesive Tapesmarket was valued at USD 47.30billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 74.65billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Adhesive Tapes Market include:

3M

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nitto Denko

Scapa Group PLC

Tesa SE

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group