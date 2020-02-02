Adhesive Tape Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Adhesive Tape Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Adhesive Tape market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Adhesive Tape market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Adhesive Tape players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Adhesive Tape industry situations. According to the research, the Adhesive Tape market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Adhesive Tape market.

Global adhesives tapes market was valued at USD 52.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 83.93 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Adhesive Tape Market include:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa Group Plc

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg