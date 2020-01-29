ADAS Map Market can act as leading Business in world forecast to 2024|Analysis by Major players: NavInfo, TomTom, HERE Technologies, Electrobit

ADAS Map Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The ADAS Map Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global ADAS Map Market Synopsis:

ADAS Map Market report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the ADAS Map Market report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, the ADAS Map presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company.

Get Sample Study Papers of “Global ADAS Map Market” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/234486.

The Automotive Market is seen a Booming evolution of safety features. The growth rate of safety features is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years. The main objective behind the implementation of these features in the vehicle is to provide a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the ADAS Map Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Cloud-Based

Embedded

2) Industry Segmentation:

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global ADAS Map Market:

NavInfo Co.Ltd, TomTom, HERE Technologies, Electrobit, Intellias, Mapscape, Waymo, NVIDIA, Esri, Carmera, Civil Maps, DeepMap, Drive.ai, Mapbox, Mapper.ai, Mobileye, Oxbotica, Sanborn Map Company, Voxelmaps, LVL5, Zenrin, Atlatec

Grab your discounted report online with 90 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global ADAS Map Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/234486.

Industry news:

NavInfo (17 October 2019)

CapitaLand partners NavInfo DataTech and TPG Telecom to set up Singapore’s largest 5G smart estate trial site at Singapore Science Park

CapitaLand is partnering NavInfo DataTech and TPG Telecom to set up Singapore’s largest 5G smart estate trial site at CapitaLand’s Singapore Science Park. As the first of the use-cases, the partners are the first in Southeast Asia to develop and testbed 5G enabled Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technologies for intelligent mobility solutions in a commercial space. This was announced today by Mr S Iswaran, Minister of Communications and Information, Ministry for Communications and Information Singapore, at SG:D Industry Day.

The 5G smart estate trial and C-V2X technology are key pillars of the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab that CapitaLand is setting up at Singapore Science Park with the support of Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore. The Lab aims to provide the industry and the public with a unique opportunity to discover, develop, test and deploy new, sustainable smart city products, services and solutions. These projects are supported under a S$40 million fund by IMDA and National Research Foundation to build an open and inclusive 5G Innovation ecosystem.

Mr Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director, CapitaLand Group said: “As one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, CapitaLand is able to leverage our scale to pilot impactful large-scale projects and testbed new technologies. With IMDA’s support and our partnership with Navinfo and TPG, we are delighted to be able to set up Singapore’s largest 5G smart estate trial site at Singapore Science Park. This reinforces Singapore Science Park’s position as a living lab for co-innovation and a catalyst for industry transformation, supporting Singapore’s drive towards the Digital Economy. We will continue to leverage technologies and test new ideas to bring innovative real estate products and services to our customers in Singapore and beyond.”

Industry players and Singapore Science Park customers who are interested to leverage the 5G infrastructure to develop and trial new and innovative solutions can submit their use-cases through the Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab. These use-cases can include solutions that would benefit from low latency and increased data rates of 5G such as drones and augmented reality/virtual reality applications. Moreover, subscribers of TPG Telecom, with compatible 5G devices, will also be able to enjoy 5G services for the first time in Singapore.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive, IMDA, said: “I am encouraged to see our industry partners working together to develop impactful services that bring benefit to our businesses and consumers. I hope to see more partners join us to co-create an innovative, vibrant 5G ecosystem in support of Singapore’s Digital Economy.”

TPG Telecom will deploy an advanced 5G trial network with better than 99% 3.5GHz outdoor coverage across Singapore Science Parks 1 and 2 by 2020. This will be based on a commercially ready 5G core that follows 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 15, the newest 5G standard. When Release 16 is finalised in 2020, it will feature even higher speeds and data capacity transmissions while reducing network latency by up to 10 times. 3GPP Release 16 is expected to support enhancements such as Industrial Internet-of-Things and advanced automotive connectivity.

Significant points in table of contents of Global ADAS Map Market Report 2020:

1 ADAS Map Product Definition

2 Global ADAS Map Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers ADAS Map Business Introduction

4 Global ADAS Map Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global ADAS Map Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global ADAS Map Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global ADAS Map Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 ADAS Map Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 ADAS Map Segmentation Product Type

10 ADAS Map Segmentation Industry

11 ADAS Map Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

About us:

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940