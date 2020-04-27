Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market to Display Significant Growth During Forecast Period

The growing number of road accidents and increasing vehicle safety regulations and initiatives are the key factors contributing to the growth of the adaptive cruise control (ACC) market. In 2016, the market attained a size of $4767.0 million, and it is projected to generate a revenue of $15,290.0 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2017–2023 (forecast period). ACC automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle to keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead.

Based on application, the ACC market is bifurcated into passenger and light commercial vehicles. Of these, during the historical period (2013–2016), passenger vehicles dominated the market, and these are predicted to maintain their dominance during 2017–2023. This is attributed to the surging awareness among consumers about safety, increasing premium car sector, and formulation of strict norms by regulatory bodies, such as the New Car Assessment Program. Furthermore, the increasing demand for luxury cars in Asia-Pacific (APAC), specifically India and China, is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market.

Geographically, in 2016, North America and Europe collectively contributed more than 65.0% revenue to the adaptive cruise control market, and these are predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the increasing production of vehicles, technological developments, and strict safety regulations. The United States New Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) is encouraging people to install such systems in vehicles. Furthermore, the rapid integration of safety features in vehicles is leading to an improved rating system, which, in turn, would result in the market growth.

The rising number of road accidents are one of the prime causes of deaths around the world, with Africa registering the highest road traffic-related accident rate, followed by APAC. As per the World Health Organization, in 2013, due to road accidents, the total number of deaths was 1.25 million, and in 2015 it reached 1.34 million. To control the growing number of accidents across the globe, various associations and trade unions are coming up with vehicle safety regulations and initiatives for vehicle and passenger safety.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness on developed safety features and their speedy installation in vehicles are being witnessed as the key trend in the adaptive cruise control market. Consumers are regularly demanding that automakers install enhanced driving assistance systems, mainly the ACC system. ACC systems are gaining popularity across different models, ranging from low and mid-segment to luxury vehicles. Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Jetta, Nissan Murano, Chevrolet Volt, and Ford Fusion are some of the cars which are being equipped with the adaptive cruise control system.

GLOBAL ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MARKET SEGEMENTATION

By Technology – Lidar, Radar, Laser and Ultrasonic

By Application – Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

By End-use – OEMs and Aftermarket

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)

Additionally, the growing popularity of driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to offer huge opportunities for the players operating in the ACC market. Companies such as BMW, Audi, Cadillac, and Volkswagen are heavily installing these systems in their various products. Besides, governments’ rising initiatives to lower the number of road accidents are predicted to surge the sales of driver assistance systems, which, in turn, would result in the growth of the market.

Thus, the increasing awareness about safety while driving, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, and stringent vehicle safety regulations and initiatives are the key factors helping the market grow.