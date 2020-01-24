Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of AKI in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of AKI from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

AKI is characterized by a rapid fall in glomerular filtration rate, clinically manifest as an abrupt and sustained rise in urea and creatinine. Life threatening consequences include volume overload, hyperkalaemia, and metabolic acidosis. As per the American Kidney Foundation organization, AKI was formerly called Acute Renal Failure. The disease leads to abrupt loss of kidney function, leading to the retention of waste products, electrolyte disturbances, and volume status changes. Acute Kidney Injury is classified into three different phases including prerenal, postrenal and intrinsic renal. Pre-renal ARI is characterized by inadequate blood circulation to the kidneys, which leaves them to clean the body properly. Post-renal is characterized by acute obstruction to urinary flow which increases intratubular pressure and decreases GFR. Intrinsic AKI is the third type, which shows direct damage to kidneys by inflammation, toxins, drugs, and infections. The risk factors associated with AKI include age, exposure to nephrotoxins, family history, race and ethnicity, gender and others.

AKI, which is also known as Acute Renal Failure is characterized by azotemia that progresses over several hours or days, with or without oliguria. It is commonly defined as an abrupt decline in renal function, clinically manifesting as a reversible acute increase in nitrogen waste products measured by blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels over the course of hours to weeks. The disease leads to abrupt loss of kidney function, leading to the retention of waste products, electrolyte disturbances, and volume status changes.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Acute Kidney Injury in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017�2028 for the following aspects:

– Incident Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

– Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

– Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

– Risk Factor Associated Acute Renal Failure Cases in the United States

– Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in the United States

Risk factors associated with AKI has been observed from the study conducted by Orfeas Liangos et al. entitled, Epidemiology and Outcomes of Acute Renal Failure in Hospitalized Patients: A National Survey. In the study, various risk factors are associated with ARF includes, Coronary artery disease, Congestive heart failure, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic lung disease, Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension and HIV infection. The study also summarized that discharge diagnosis of ARF was also more commonly assigned to individuals with a coexisting diagnosis of congestive heart failure, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and HIV infection but less commonly to individuals with a coexisting diagnosis of coronary artery disease, diabetes, and hypertension.



Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017�2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Expected launch of therapies for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) such as ANG-3777 (BB3; Angion Biomedica), QPI1002 (Quark Pharmaceutical), ASP1128 (Astellas Pharma), MB-102 (MediBeacon), Ruconest (Conestat alfa; Pharming Technologies), recAP (AM Pharma), bRESCAP (Alloksys), Reltecimod (Atox Bio), EA-230 (Exponential Biotherapies), Simdax (Levosimendan; Orion Pharma) and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market.

