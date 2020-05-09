Active Protection System Market Analysis By Top Players – Raytheon Company (U.S.), Israel Military Industries (Israel), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel)

This report on the global Active Protection System market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

In 2018, the global Active Protection System market size was 4110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

Key players cited in the report:

Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Israel Military Industries (Israel), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), among others.

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the coming five years. One of the prime factors influencing the European active protection system market is the incessant upgrade of warfare platforms with innovative technologies. Russia and the U.K. are the growth engines of the region. The market is driven by the increasing investments made in the active protection systems market and related technologies, particularly by these two major countries. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The U.S. and India are expected to lead the active protection system market in the coming years. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the active protection system market during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing research and development activities undertaken in the country for the development of advanced technology-based designs of combat systems. The Indian active protection system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The demand for active protection systems in India is increasing due to the modernization of existing fleets, as well as the delivery of these systems for land and naval platforms.

Product Segments of the Active Protection System Market on the basis of Types are:

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Application Segments of the Active Protection System Market on the basis of Application are:

Air Defense

Ground Defense

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with the product overview and scope of the global Active Protection System market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Active Protection System market size analysis for the review period 2019-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as the price; Active Protection System market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Active Protection System market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Active Protection System report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

