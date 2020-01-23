Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Pfizer, Novartis International, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DSM, Hisun Pharmacy, Huahai Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical Group, Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical, Haerbin Pharmaceutical Group.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at USD 165.74 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 236.7 billion in 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2%.

Scope Of Report

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a part of any drug that produces its effects. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways. They are produced using highly technological industrial processes, both during the R&D and the commercial production phase.

Some of the key factors that are driving the market include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic disorders. Apart from these diseases, genetic disorders are significantly driving the usage of biologicals and biosimilars, globally.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2019 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201156055/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=DN

Key Market Trends

Cardiology is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Category

The API market, by application, is dominated by the cardiology segment, due to the vast population using various CVD drugs. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of cardiac disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually, in the United States alone. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Cholesterol reducers and blood pressure lowering drugs are the key drug classes under CVS. Cholesterol reducers, especially Statins, are driving the CVS segment, and have emerged as the most important family of drugs among the cholesterol and triglycerides reducers. Healthcare spending for hypertension was USD 23 to 26 billion in 2017, in the developed markets alone. Another USD 14 to 17 billion was spent in 2017 in the pharmerging markets. The high expenditure on the cardiovascular category highlights the rising demand for APIs in the same.

North America Dominates the Market and is expected to continue its dominance through the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increasing incidences of disease and rising aging population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region. However, the majority of its API requirements are met through imports from the Asian Markets. The trade statistics suggest that nearly 75% to 80% of the APIs imported to the United States are from China and India, as these countries have well-established manufacturing facilities and an abundant talent pool serving the pharmaceutical sector.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market on the basis of Types are:

Synthetic APIs, Biotech APIs

On The basis Of Application, the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is Segmented into :

Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, CNS and Neurological Disorders, Endocrinology

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201156055/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=DN

Regions are covered by Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

-Changing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03201156055/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=DN

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]