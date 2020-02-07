Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Active Implantable Medical Devices market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Active Implantable Medical Devices market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Active Implantable Medical Devices across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the active implantable medical devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Sonova Holding AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Ltd., Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., William Demant Holding A/S and MED-EL Medical Electronics. Collaboration agreements was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to enter into the active implantable medical devices.

The global active implantable medical devices market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Cardiac Pacemaker Single Chamber Pacemaker Dual Chamber Pacemaker Others

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Nerve Stimulators

Cochlear Implants

Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

Insertable Cardiac Monitor (Implantable Monitoring Devices)

By Procedure

Cardiovascular Implants

Neurological Implants

Hearing Implants

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Israel GCC countries Rest of MEA



