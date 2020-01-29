GREENBELT, Md- the acting leader of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, states that the private sector is performing an increasingly crucial role in its job across the board, with space inclusive.
In a January 21 speech, which held at a Maryland Space Business Roundtable luncheon, Neil Jacobs stated the
Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)
- Acting leader of NOAA strains importance of public-private corporations - January 29, 2020
- Offshore wind power extension in Germany surpasses onshore for the initial time in 2019 - January 29, 2020
- Northrop Grumman to name Cygnus space ship after first African American space explorer - January 29, 2020
Read more at Acting leader of NOAA strains importance of public-private corporations