Acrylic Surface Coating Market Report 2020-2030: Emerging Trends, Key Players, Types, Application, Trends And Growth Factors

The growth of the global acrylic surface coatings market is largely driven by high demand from the end-use industries especially construction and automotive. The rapid development in emerging economies and increasing compliance for high-performance environment-friendly surface coating have supported the increased demand of acrylic surface coating. The increasing investments for infrastructure development in developing economies are anticipated to create huge demand for acrylic surface coating during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/acrylic-surface-coatings-market/report-sample

In 2015, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global acrylic surface coating market with 42.9% share. The acrylic surface coating market in the region is anticipated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The major reasons behind the growth of the acrylic surface coating market in the region include increasing investment for infrastructure development, large consumer base, and increasing compliance for environment friendly coating.

Some of the major players operating in the global acrylic surface coating market include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., The Dow Chemicals Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Benjamin Moore & Co., and Asian Paints.

GLOBAL ACRYLIC SURFACE COATING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Substrate

Plastic

Concrete

Metal

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

Others

By Application

Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Furniture

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region