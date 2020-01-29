Acrylates Market  to Grow at a CAGR Of XX.XX% During the Period 2020-2025 | Ozone Market Reports

Acrylates Market

The global Acrylates Market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Acrylates by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/sample-request/global-acrylates-market-2020-2025/127335

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema S.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Valspar Corporation (US)

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Leather

Plasticizers

Plastics

Textiles

Water Treatment

To Browse Complete Report visit @ https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/materials-and-chemicals/global-acrylates-market-2020-2025/127335

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Contact Us:

Name: Steven Samuel

Email – [email protected]

Phone – +91 9370882135

Website: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/