Acrylate Monomers Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik Industries, The DOW Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical, LG Chem

The Acrylate Monomers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The insightful research report on the Acrylate Monomers market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Acrylate Monomers players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Acrylate Monomers industry situations. According to the research, the Acrylate Monomers market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market was valued at USD 7.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 11.4 Million by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Acrylate Monomers Market include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Evonik Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical

LG Chem

Arkema

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

Nippon Shokubai

Estron Chemical

Esstech

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Gelest

Kuraray

Chi Mei Corporation

Gantrade Corporation