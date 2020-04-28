Acromegaly Treatment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2027 | Novartis, Pfizer, Mylan, Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Acromegaly is a hormonal disease caused due to excess production of growth hormone by pituitary gland in adults and affects the physical appearance and internal organs of patients. It is generally caused by benign pituitary tumor. Some of the symptoms of acromegaly are enlargement of feet and hands, also it may cause changes in shape of face. The acromegaly may lead to many health problems such as goiter, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Acromegaly Treatment market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Leading Acromegaly Treatment Market Players:

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Fresenius Kabi, Foresee Pharmaceuticals LLC.

The acromegaly treatment market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as rise in genetic disorders, increase in incidences of hormonal diseases such as hypopituitarism and endocrine diseases, advancement in technology and investment in R&D technique for drug development and others. On the other hand there are number of drug in pipeline for the treatment of acromegaly is likely offer opportunities for market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global acromegaly treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on disease, the market is segmented as ectopic acromegaly and pseudo acromegaly. Based on drug class the acromegaly treatment market is segmented as Somatostatin analogs (SSAS), Somatuline depot (lanreotide), others SSAs, dopamine agonists (DAs), bromocriptine mesylate, others DAs, growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRAs) and somavert (Pegvisomant). On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Acromegaly Treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Acromegaly Treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Acromegaly Treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Acromegaly Treatment market in these regions.

Also, key Acromegaly Treatment market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

