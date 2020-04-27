Acrolein Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

Global Acrolein Market will reach 1602.92 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 1.31%. The Global Acrolein market is valued at 1482.42 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1602.92 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.31% during 2017-2023.

Acrolein is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acrolein is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances. Acrolein is a useful intermediate in the production of various compounds including methionine, methionine hydroxy analog, 1, 3 propanediol and glutaraldehyde. Acrolein can be divided into two categories�Glycerol Dehydration Method type and Propylene Oxidation Method type. Propylene Oxidation Method type production market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 97.67% in 2017, Glycerol Dehydration Method type account for 2.33%.

Request a sample report and Get 10% on Global Acrolein Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/13/74771

The consumption market share of Global Acrolein in Methionine use, Pesticides use, Glutaraldehyde use, Water Treatment Agent use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 61.22%, 17.38%, 7.32%, 8.99% and 5.09% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Acrolein in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Acrolein market has the most promising sales prospects in Methionine use.

Mart research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Acrolein revenue market, accounted for 39.29% of the total Global market with a revenue of 582.40 million USD in 2017, followed by USA, 32.19%% with a revenue of 477.22 million USD.

Evonik is the largest company in the Global Acrolein market, accounted for 25.71% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Adisseo and Arkema, accounted for 16.19% and 11.32% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Acrolein industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five manufacturers account for 69.02% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Acrolein in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Acrolein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Evonik

Adisseo

Arkema

Dow

Daicel

Hubei Shengling Technology

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Hubei Xinjing New Material

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Propylene Oxidation Method

Glycerol Dehydration Method

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Acrolein for each application, including

Methionine

Pesticide

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content for Global Acrolein Market Research Report

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: North America Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Five: Europe Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Six: South America Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Eight: World Acrolein Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter Ten: World Acrolein Market Assessment by Players

Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity

Chapter Fourteen: World Acrolein Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Fifteen: Asia Acrolein Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Sixteen: North America Acrolein Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Seventeen: Europe Acrolein Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Eighteen: South America Acrolein Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Acrolein Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion

Browse Full Global Acrolein Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/global-acrolein-market-assessment–with-major-companies-analysis-regional-analysis–breakdown-data-by-application-type/13/74771

About us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Us:

Mart Research

[email protected]

+1-857-300-1122