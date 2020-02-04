Acoustic Sensors Market to Maintain Healthy Growth By 2023

The global market for acoustic wave sensors should reach $8.2 billion by 2021 from $6.0 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This comprehensive report covers different types of acoustic wave sensors deployed for different types of industries. The market is categorized by the different types of acoustic wave sensors, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 through 2021 are calculated for each type of acoustic wave sensors, their applications and regional markets, and the estimated values are derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional markets of acoustic wave sensors, and it explains the major market drivers of the global industry of acoustic wave sensors, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global market of these sensors.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global industry of acoustic wave sensors.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global acoustic sensors market.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Coverage of the acoustic sensors market drivers and challenges as well as the supplier landscape.

– Information on acoustic sensors regarding their different types and materials used.

– Breakdowns of the market by major types, materials, sensing parameters, end-user industry and region.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

Acoustic wave sensors are electronic devices that can measure the level of sound and frequency. These devices employ acoustic waves to detect pressure, temperature, mass, torque, humidity, viscosity and chemical vapor. Solid-state acoustic sensors have a coupling between the electric circuit and the mechanical surface, where the

waves propagate.

The market for acoustic wave sensors is expected to grow, mainly due to an expected growth in the demand for automotives and industrial applications. The increasing demands from the telecommunications, automotive, building and construction, and mining industries will drive the acoustic wave sensors market until 2021. The rising

demands in regions such as North America and Europe due to legislation such as the U.S. TREAD (Trade Related Entrepreneurship Assistance and Development) Act and the EU TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) issued by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the E.U., respectively, are expected to drive the market until 2021.

Various industries and automotives are the major areas of applications, accounting for 28.8% and 27.6%, respectively, of the global market of acoustic wave sensors in 2016.

BCC Research projects that the global market of acoustic wave sensors will grow from nearly $6.0 billion in 2016 to nearly $8.2 billion by 2021, at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.