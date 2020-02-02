Acetone Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Royal Dutch Shell Co, The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS Phenol GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Acetone Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Acetone market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Acetone market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Acetone players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Acetone industry situations. According to the research, the Acetone market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Acetone market.

Acetone Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Acetone Market include:

Royal Dutch Shell Co

The Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Phenol GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Honeywell Chemicals

Kumho P&B Chemicals

Cepsa Quimica

S.A.