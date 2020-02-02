Acetic Anhydride Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Jubilant Life Sciences, DuPont, SABIC, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Acetic Anhydride Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Acetic Anhydride market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Acetic Anhydride market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Acetic Anhydride players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Acetic Anhydride industry situations. According to the research, the Acetic Anhydride market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Acetic Anhydride market.

Acetic Anhydride Market was valued at USD 5.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.43.% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Acetic Anhydride Market include:

Jubilant Life Sciences

DuPont

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Sasol Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

BP Chemicals