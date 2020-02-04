Acetabular Prostheses Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations2017 – 2025

Acetabular Prostheses Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Acetabular Prostheses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acetabular Prostheses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Acetabular Prostheses Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

leading vendors including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG are focusing on developing implants that do not wear out with times. The use of cross-linked polyethylene helps in development of resistant and durable hip implants.

The acetabular prostheses market is projected to witness key mergers, acquisitions, or strategic partnerships in the years to follow.

Some of the notable vendors in the global acetabular prostheses market are Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Growth Drivers

Use of 3D Printing Technology to Aid Market Growth

The global market for acetabular prostheses has been expanding at a stellar pace as new technologies for implants come to the fore. The most recent development in the field of prosthetics is the use of 3 printing technologies. The use of 3D printing for the development of acetabular prosthetics offers a high level of customization. Hence, the global market for acetabular prostheses is projected to expand alongside advancements in the field of 3D printing.

Rising Incidences of Injuries and Accidents

The rising incidence of injuries due to road accidents has given an impetus to the growth of the global acetabular prostheses market. Severe sports injuries have also called for the use of hip prosthetics over the past.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Regional Outlook

The global acetabular prostheses market can be regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market for acetabular prostheses in North America is expanding due to advancements in the field of prosthetics in the US.

The global acetabular prostheses market can be segmented as:

Based on Fixture

Cementless acetabular prostheses

Hybrid and reverse hybrid acetabular prostheses

Cemented acetabular prostheses

