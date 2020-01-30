Accounting Software Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development

According to a report published by Accounting Software Market Report market, the Accounting Software economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global accounting software market. Key players profiled in the market include Oracle (NetSuite), Sage Group Plc., Workday, Inc., Zeta Software LLC, Infor, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intuit Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Xero Ltd., Red Wing Software Inc., Zoho Corporation, MRI Software, AccountMate Software Corporation, and Acumatica Inc.

The global accounting software market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Accounting Software Market

By Deployment

Software as a Service (SaaS)

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Software Type

Commercial of the Shelf

Enterprise Accounting Software

Custom Accounting Software

Reconciliation

Tax Management

By Application

Payroll Management Systems

Billing & Invoice System

Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

Time & Expense Management Systems

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium

By Industry

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom and Information and Technology(IT)

Manufacturing

Construction

Wholesale Distribution

Non-Profit Organization

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the accounting software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



