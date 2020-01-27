According to latest research on E-Commerce Logistics market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co., Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc

The global E-Commerce Logistics Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global e-commerce logistics includes by Type (Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services), by End-users (B2B, B2C) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

E-commerce logistics is a set of communication computing and collaborative technologies that helps to transform logistical processes to be consumer centric by sharing data, knowledge and information with supply chain partners. The ultimate aim of e-commerce logistic is to deliver right product in right quantities at right place and to the right customer.

Increase of cross-border e-commerce activities and rise in the internet penetration are anticipated to drive the e-commerce logistics market. However, infrastructural challenges are hindering the growth of the market.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market are –

DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co., Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics, Plc, CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Limited., Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type:

Transportation

Warehousing and Value Added Services

Based on end-users:

B2B

B2C

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

