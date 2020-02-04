According to Latest Report on Energy Retrofits Systems Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR by 2025 | Analysis by Eaton, Daikin, Orion Energy Systems, Philips

Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Energy Retrofits Systems Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Energy Retrofits Systems Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Overview:

The Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market size was USD 20200 Million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 45100 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

According to the market report analysis, lack of awareness regarding energy retrofits in emerging economies such as APAC and moderate government support is anticipated to impede Energy Retrofits Systems Market growth and pose challenges to industry participants over the forecast period. High installation cost is expected to obstruct energy retrofits market growth and pose challenges to industry participants. Energy scarcity across globe coupled with increasing energy demand is anticipated to yield opportunities to industry participants over the forecast period.

The Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market is sub-segmented into HVAC & Controls, Insulation & Glazing, Lighting & Controls and Water Heating. On the basis of Application, the Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market is sub-segmented into Residential, Commercial and others.

As per the regional analysis, North America and Europe are expected to remain key regional markets for energy retrofits systems market growth over the forecast period owing to existing green building norms and government initiatives towards energy efficiency. Europe has diverse financing models available providing capital for energy retrofits systems to be implemented. APAC is expected to emerge as a major regional Energy Retrofits Systems Market owing to increasing policies and programs for existing and new buildings such as Three Star Rating System in order to promote green building in countries such as China.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market: Daikin, Orion Energy Systems, Siemens Building Technologies, E.ON Energy Services, Ameresco, Energy Retrofit, Eaton, Chevron Energy Solutions, Philips Lighting, Trane, Wahaso and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry News:

Eaton (April 1, 2019) – Eaton names Tim Darkes president, Corporate and Electrical Sector, EMEA – Power management company Eaton today announced that Tim Darkes has been named president, Corporate and Electrical Sector, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He succeeds Frank Campbell, who has retired on March 31, 2020.

Darkes joined Eaton in 2017 as senior vice president and general manager of the Power Quality, Emerging Markets and Electronics Division, EMEA. During the prior 12 years, Darkes held several senior general management roles at Honeywell, most recently as president of its global Environmental and Energy Solutions business. He joined Honeywell through the acquisition of Novar PLC in 2005, where he was responsible for the fire, security and building management systems Product Division in the UK and international markets.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Energy Retrofits Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Daikin, Orion Energy Systems, Siemens Building Technologies, E.ON Energy Services, Ameresco, Energy Retrofit, Eaton, Chevron Energy Solutions, Philips Lighting, etc. are some of the key vendors of Energy Retrofits Systems across the world. These players across Energy Retrofits Systems Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

