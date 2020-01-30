According to Latest Report on Chewing Tobacco Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR by 2025 | Analysis by Swedish Match, Tough Guy, Stoker’s Chew, Levi Garrett, Beech-Nut, Starr

Global Chewing Tobacco Market Synopsis:

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Chewing Tobacco Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Chewing Tobacco Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Chewing Tobacco Market on a global level.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Chewing Tobacco Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Global Key Players:

Swedish Match Tough Guy Stoker’s Chew D’s Blend Levi Garrett Beech-Nut Starr and More………….

Product Type Segmentation

Fruit Flavours

Mint Flavours

Industry Segmentation

Offline

Online

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Chewing Tobacco market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Chewing Tobacco Market during the forecast year.

Report contents include

Swedish Match (October 22, 2019) – FDA Designates General Snus as Less Harmful Alternative to Cigarettes – In a historic decision, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized Swedish Match U.S. Division’s amended Modified Risk Tobacco Product applications (MRTPAs) for eight varieties of General Snus, making it the first tobacco product to secure the modified risk designation and right to market the product as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

“Today’s decision is a huge accomplishment for public health in the U.S. and another step toward realizing our vision of a world without cigarettes,” said Gerry Roerty, Vice President and General Counsel. “There are nearly 35 million adult smokers in the U.S., all of which have been led to believe the only way to reduce tobacco risk is complete abstinence. We now have the opportunity and responsibility to inform cigarette users who cannot abstain that General Snus can be a risk-reducing alternative. If that’s enough to make even a percentage of them switch, we’ve made progress.”

The modified risk status classifies General Snus as a tobacco product that is sold or distributed for use to reduce harm or the risk of tobacco-related disease associated with commercially marketed tobacco products. The FDA also cleared Swedish Match’s claim that using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts users at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

