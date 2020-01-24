Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

In 2018, the market size of Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy .

This report studies the global market size of Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market, the following companies are covered:

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing access control and authentication products. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, provided is the market positioning of key players in the access control and authentication market. Major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Canon Inc, Genetec Inc, Panasonic Systems Networks Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Company, Honeywell Security Group, Pelco Inc, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. 

 
Access Control and Authentication Market
 
By Product Type
  • Electronic Access Control (EAC)
    • Biometrics
      • Fingerprint Recognition
      • Facial Recognition
      • Iris Recognition
      • Others
    • Card-based Access Control
      • Smart Cards and Readers
      • Proximity Cards and Readers
      • Others
    • Radio frequency Identification (RFID)
      • Active RFID Systems
      • Passive RFID Systems
  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
  • Document Reader
By End-use Industry
  • Transportation and Logistics
    • By Product Type
      • Biometrics
      • Card-based Access
      • Control
      • RFID
      • ANPR
      • Document Readers
    • By Sector
      • Rail
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • Aviation
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • Port and Maritime
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • Road and City Transport
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • New Starts
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
  • Government and Public Sector
    • By Product Type
      • Biometrics
      • Card-based Access
      • Control
      • RFID
      • ANPR
      • Document Readers
  • Utilities/Energy Markets
    • By Product Type
      • Biometrics
      • Card-based Access
      • Control
      • RFID
      • ANPR
      • Document Readers
    • By Sector
      • Oil, Gas and Fossil Generation Facilities
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • Nuclear Power
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      • Green Energy Facilities
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
    • Industrial
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
    • Retail
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
    • Business Organizations
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
    • Hospitality and Casinos
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
    • Healthcare Facilities
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
    • Educational Institutions
        • By Product Type
          • Biometrics
          • Card-based Access
          • Control
          • RFID
          • ANPR
          • Document Readers
      o By Sector
      • K-12 Educational Institutions
      • Other Educational Institutions
       
    • Others
      • By Product Type
        • Biometrics
        • Card-based Access
        • Control
        • RFID
        • ANPR
        • Document Readers
By Geography
  • North America
      • U.S.
     
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • India
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

 

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

