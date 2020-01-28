Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Accelerometer and Gyroscope market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Accelerometer and Gyroscope market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Accelerometer and Gyroscope market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing defense expenditure across the world is the primary driver of this market. Besides that, factors such as growing usage of accelerometer and gyroscope in end-user industries, emergence of advanced and compact MEMS technology, strict regulations for automotive industry pertaining to safety and security, and growing adoption of automated processes in industries and homes will further augment the demand. Previously, a relatively smaller part of the developed world utilized these devices but now, several emerging economies are extending the demand, owing to rapid urbanization. This factor is also expected to positively reflect on the global market.

The demand for high-end applications of gyroscope and MEMS accelerometer are anticipated to expand at the most prominent growth rate during the forecast period, while 3-axis accelerometers and gyroscopes serve maximum demand in terms of dimension segment. This can be attributed to growing level of integration in the manufacturing sector in order to reduce number of components per device and weight of overall product, for which 3-axis devices are almost ideal.

Global Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Region-wise Outlook

The region of Asia Pacific currently serves the maximum demand for accelerometer and gyroscope, which is attributed to newly made manufacturing units for low-end applications such as consumer electronics and automotive in the region. North America and Europe are expected to remain moderate regional markets during the forecast period.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key vendors in global accelerometer and gyroscope are Honeywell International, Inc., Colibrys Ltd., Fizoptika Corp., Analog Devices Inc., InnaLabs, KVH Industries, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Kionix, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, Sensonsor AS, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Systron Donner Inertial.

Why choose TMRR?