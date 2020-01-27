AC Valves Market: Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2019 to 2027

- AC valves are one of the most essential parts of vehicle air conditioners to control the cooling performance. These are installed with an evaporator in the air conditioning system.
- AC valves remove pressure from the liquid refrigeration and are mainly used in air conditioners and refrigerators.
- AC valve is a kind of equipment, which is used to reduce or increase the pressure in an air conditioning system. AC valves are normally used in ventilation, heating, or air conditioning systems.
- An AC valve has the ability to control cooling flow by means of a pressure control sensor and temperature control, which are both an outlet of the evaporator.
Key Drivers of the AC Valves Market
- Higher demand from consumers for comfort, and increase in automotive production is expected to increase the growth of the AC valves market across the world.
- Rising demand for automobiles and advancement in the technology with growing per capita income are major factors expected to accelerate the AC valves market over the forecast period 2019- 2027.
- Furthermore, the demand for automatic air conditioning (AC) valves in the market is at a growing stage and is expected to rise with the regular progress in the technology, so it can replace the semi-automatic and manually operated AC system with a fully automatic system. This in turn is expected to drive the AC valves market over the years.
- However, the rising regulations concerning safety standards and the environment are likely to raise the complexity of the product. Additionally, increasing number of products serving different vehicle markets and segments based on a single platform is also expected to drive the AC valves market.
- Companies have introduced innovative AC valves with stainless steel power elements, so as to protect it from rust along with enhanced design for extended life of automotive parts. This in turn is projected to boost the AC valves market.