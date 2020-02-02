AC Drives Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Danfoss, Schneider, Siemens, Mitsubishi

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, AC Drives Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The AC Drives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the AC Drives market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top AC Drives players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts AC Drives industry situations. According to the research, the AC Drives market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the AC Drives market.

Global AC Drives Market was valued at USD 18.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% to reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global AC Drives Market include:

ABB

Danfoss

Schneider

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Fuji

Emerson

Hitachi

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell

Toshiba

WEG