Absorption Chillers Market Global Analysis and 2017 – 2025

segmentation of the market for a better understanding. It includes a detailed description of the competitive landscape and also profiles the key players in the market along with their business strategies and latest developments.

Global Absorption Chillers Market: Restraints and Opportunities

The rising awareness about energy-efficient products is promoting the deployment of absorption chillers market. However, due to the high-end technology requirement of these chillers, their set-up cost is high, which is limiting their widespread adoption. This factor is exacerbated by the availability of low-cost conventional chilling equipment, whose demand is still strong across various industries. Moreover, the high risk of deterioration and damage associated with these chillers is hindering the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the manufacturers will be able to see light at the end of the tunnel with the continuous advancements that will mitigate these technical issues. Furthermore, the increasing demand for absorption chillers from the commercial sector and data centers is likely to augur well for the market in the coming years.

Global Absorption Chillers Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regions studied in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The growth of the North America and Europe regions will be facilitated by the presence of developed end user infrastructure. The increasing demand for absorption chillers from the food and beverages industry is also bolstering the growth of these regions. The Asia Pacific market is augmented by the rising capacities of geothermal, nuclear, and solar power plants. The improving economic conditions and expansion of commercial sector are providing a significant boost to the growth of the region.

Global Absorption Chillers Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global absorption chillers market require highly skilled labor, advanced technology, and complex production facility to stay relevant. The highly capital intensive nature of the market is creating a significant barrier to the entry of new players. Some of the key absorption chiller manufacturers are Thermax Ltd, Johnson Controls Inc, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Yazaki Energy Systems Inc., Kawasaki Trading Co. Ltd., Broad U.S.A. Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Simons Green Energy, Clarke Energy, Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co Ltd, Solair, Voltas, Ltd., and Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Company Ltd.

