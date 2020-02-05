Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery?

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

The reports cover key market developments in the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

The absorbent glass mat battery market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to the advantages such as good electrical reliability and the ability to deep cycle. Also, the easy recyclability of these batteries is another factor fueling market growth. However, the rising preference for other effective alternatives in energy storage space may hamper the growth of the absorbent glass mat battery market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, large storage requirements in data centers offer lucrative growth prospects for key players of the absorbent glass mat battery market in the future.

The report on the area of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market companies in the world

1. C and D Technologies, Inc.

2. CLARIOS

3. East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

4. EnerSys

5. Exide Technologies

6. Fullriver Battery

7. Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

8. Power Sonic Corporation

9. Storage Battery Systems, LLC

10. Universal Power Group, Inc.

Market Analysis of Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

