Abrasive Sanding Discs Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Makita, Saint-Gobain, Bosch, Dremel, Metabo

The Abrasive Sanding Discs market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Abrasive Sanding Discs market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Abrasive Sanding Discs Market was valued at USD 38.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% to reach USD 60.3 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Abrasive Sanding Discs Market include:

Makita

Saint-Gobain

Bosch

Dremel

Metabo

Norton

3M

Diablo Tools

Abrasive Supply

ARC Abrasives

Westward

Forney