A2P SMS Market 2020 Surprising Growth : SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media

This A2P SMS market research report is a brilliant guide for an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better business strategies. The A2P SMS market report includes estimations of recent state of the market, CAGR values, market size and market share, revenue generation, and necessary changes required in the future products. The A2P SMS market report has information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs that can be easily understood by the businesses. A2P SMS market Segment by Companies, this report covers Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A .

The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of A2P SMS market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

