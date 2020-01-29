A Spotlight on Respiratory Disposable Devices Market from 2020 to 2025: Top Key Players – BD, ResMed, Philips Respironics, Ambu, Fisher & Paykel, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Viomedex

Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Synopsis:

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Respiratory Disposable Devices Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Respiratory Disposable Devices Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Respiratory Disposable Devices Market on a global level.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Global Key Players:

ResMed Philips Respironics Ambu Fisher & Paykel BD Teleflex Smiths Medical Armstrong Medical Drive Medical Dynarex Viomedex Flexicare Medical Hamilton Medical Besmed and More…………………

Product Type Segmentation

Face Masks

Tubes

Filters

Industry Segmentation

Adult

Paediatric & Neonatal

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Respiratory Disposable Devices market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Respiratory Disposable Devices Market during the forecast year.

Top Business News:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (November 11, 2019) – BD Launches Enhanced Antimicrobial Stewardship Analytics Capabilities – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced its latest advancement in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with new analytics integrated into the company’s connected medication management platform that identifies when an inappropriate and potentially ineffective antibiotic has been prescribed, based on a patient’s specific infection diagnosis.

There is a heightened focus on antimicrobial stewardship across the health care industry with new reimbursement standards released by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring hospitals to comply with certain infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship requirements. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its updated “ Threat Report” – noting antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause more than 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths in the United States each year. Despite public transparency, heightened awareness and financial penalties, hospitals continue to struggle with the burden of health care associated infections (HAIs) and AMR. To help combat these challenges, BD will unveil new antimicrobial stewardship functionality within the BD HealthSight connected medication management platform at this year’s American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Meeting being held in Las Vegas from Dec. 9-11.

BD HealthSight Clinical Advisor is a new functionality within the BD HealthSight connected medication management platform that aggregates disparate patient data to provide clinicians with the ability to receive near real-time medication stewardship alerts within the pharmacy workflow. These actionable alerts are delivered within the connected medication management process to help health care providers prevent not only the administration of inappropriate antibiotics, but also the potential waste of resources associated with compounding and preparing unnecessary medication for delivery. Clinical stewardship programs are also supported through customized dashboards, robust reports and the ability to automate the submission of antimicrobial utilization data for regulatory reporting.

