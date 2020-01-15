A replay of SpaceX preparing 60 new Starlink satellites to go in the orbit 

SpaceX successfully lofted 60 satellites that belong to Starlink during its ‘Starlink-2 Operation.’ It marks a record of the most extensive collection of the stars in orbit on 7 January.

According to its original post, a reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket prepared 60 Starlink Satellites on the Starlink-2 operation following an even sendoff that occurred at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on 6 January.

Starlink-2 is the second mission launch of SpaceX and overall the third loft with the aid of the entity’s Starlink broadband internet satellite of collection of the stars. The firm lofted two operations in 2018, where each transported 60 satellites out of the total 120 satellites. The Starlink-2 operation will add to the 60 satellites of the group of stars totaling 180 satellites, which is an excellent record for a single satellite constellation.

The Falcon 9 rocket marked its fourth journey to space on that night of 6 January. It lofted the first Starlink space trip in May 2018 as well as the Iridium-8 satellite operation and Telstar 18 VANTAGE operations.

SpaceX will try to recuperate the Falcon 9 stage with a landing on

