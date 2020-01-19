A latest research provides insights about Virtual Training Market 2017 – 2025

Latest report on global Virtual Training market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Virtual Training market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Virtual Training is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.

market segmented by application lead the market in terms of revenue share. Field simulation has a very high demand in the defense sector to create real life situation for providing the solders with a firsthand experience of war time situation. Further, training them and helping them develop real time war skills. The professional training segment followed the field simulation segment in the virtual training market segmented by application. The professional training finds application in the corporate sector with the application of games for teaching how a corporate integrates it into wide ranges of departments. Further, virtual training is used for the enhancement of knowledge, provide professional training and provide new skills to the employees. The commercial department would require virtual training for training the sales team to educate and train them regarding a new product which the company has newly launched into the market. Further a manufacturing company may train their employees to use a new machine or process with the help of virtual training.

The virtual training market by end use industry has been segmented into defense, healthcare, gaming industry, entertainment and media sector, corporate sector, education sector, aviation sector and others. The defense segment in the virtual training market segmented by end use industry lead the market in terms of revenue share and is expected to continue dominating the market in terms of revenue share over the next few years. The corporate sector with the rise in application of virtual training for professional training is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years.

Geographically the global virtual training market has been broadly segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America. North America held the largest share in term of revenue in the virtual training market and is also expected to lead the market over the next few years. High adoption and penetration of the virtual training in the defense sector is driving the market in the region. Europe is expected to develop at the fastest rate over the next few years.

The key players operating in the virtual training market include L-3 Communications Link Simulation and Training UK Limited (U.K.), CAE Inc. (Canada), Rockwell Automation (The U.S.), Thales S.A. (France), FlightSafety International Inc. (The U.S), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Airbus, Raytheon (The U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) among others.

