A latest research provides insights about Orange Peel Extract Market 2019 – 2027

The latest global Orange Peel Extract market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Orange Peel Extract industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Orange Peel Extract market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The orange peel extract market is segmented into, area of application and distribution channel. By area of application the global orange peel extract market is segmented into, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Orange peels are considered as rich source of essential oils which are used since ancient times as flavoring agents for preparation of foods. Other than this orange peel extracts are also being used as natural pigments and an effective source of colorants thus replacing synthetic pigments currently available in the market. Demand for organic products has also increased the sales prospects of orange peel extract in cosmetic industry where a number of cosmetic products such as, lotions, tonics, soap, bath- and shower, hair conditioning formulations utilized orange peel extract as an additive ingredient. By distribution channel the orange peel extract market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, is expected to depict highest revenue shares in the global orange peel extracts market across the globe.

Orange Peel Extract Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global Alpine Herb Extract market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The world’s largest producers of dried citrus peels are in Argentina and Mexico. However, other prominent producers are, U.S., Spain, peru and Bolivia. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global orange peel extract market over the forecast period.

Orange Peel Extract Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing acceptance of orange peel extracts in developed countries such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as a powerful source of vitamins and flavonoids is driving the orange peel extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for cosmetic products comprising of more natural organic ingredients is driving the market for orange peel extract market.

Also increasing demand for functional foods products translating into expanding market for hyrdrocolloids and increasing application in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute towards market growth of orange peel extracts market. Besides its application as natural texturizer for ointments, oils and creams and as an superior thickener and stabilizer for shampoos, lotions and hair tonics, pectin is also used as an effective skin anti-aging agent.

Orange Peel Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering Orange Peel Extract include; Beacon Commodities, Plant Extracts International Inc., Denk Ingredients, MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG and others.

The Orange Peel Extract market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Orange Peel Extract market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research.

