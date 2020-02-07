A latest research provides insights about Automotive Telematics Market

The global Automotive Telematics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Telematics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Telematics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Telematics across various industries.

The Automotive Telematics market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Drivers and Trends



Governments in advanced and emerging economies such as US, UK, Brazil, Singapore, India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to increase the use of telematics in the automotive industry with a view to improving road safety. Increased acceptance of advanced technology and gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, smart phones, tablets, telecommunications, and various other technological goods in advanced and emerging regions has been witnessed in the last few years, particularly in the Asian region. As most of the manufacturers are competing to retain or increase their market share, some players are investing in innovating their product offerings by integrating new features and application in telematics devices. In order to maintain greater margins, OEMs capitalize on the convergence of digital content, wireless communication and automotive electronics. In the short term, however, telematics is expected to represent a product differentiation strategy rather than a revenue play. OEMs have created a new business model to complement their existing car making model. OEMs are investing in telematics to capture the untapped market. By 2020, they want to position their companies globally as the providers of content and services, just like phones or tablets.

There has been increasing adoption of emerging hybrid technology in vehicles (semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to become commonplace). The importance of remote vehicle diagnostics is slowly growing globally. Automotive OEMs are expected to continue investing in various technology advancements, such as integration of smart phones with the vehicle infotainment unit. This is expected to make embedded solutions more affordable and engaging.

