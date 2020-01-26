A building worth $134M in Zurich Sells through Cryptocurrency

Investors in Cryptocurrency can now relax and have a piece of the lucrative real estate business with one of the multi-million dollar Zurich buildings sold with the deal sealed using digital tokens.BrickMark, a Swiss-based real estate investment company, is the most recent one to unlock the bricks and mortar property value using digital coded tokens in one of the most prominent blockchains triggered investment ever witnessed in the world, with a sale of more than 134 million U.S.dollars.

Investors will get the chance to purchase and trade the digital tokens that ultimately represent individual ownership shares of the building without the usual real estate investment hassle. Located within the Zurich city center in Switzerland, the property in the limelight occupies about 1600 square meters of land within this highly demanded retail district.

With the current situation, space is vastly utilized by private offices, with only less than 15% used for retail space on the ground floor. Redevelopment to redesign individual sections of the property is amongst the new owners’ plans to increase retail space in the next two years. The adjustments are expected to increase the yearly rental income by

