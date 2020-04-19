75 gigabytes of data stored in glass sheets the size of a coaster

In order to try to preserve and generally preserve more efficiently all its content, television and film, Warner Bros. is working with Microsoft in the context of what can be considered as a new concept in terms of digital data storage. Called Project Silica, Microsoft’s research sector project uses laser optics and artificial intelligence to store digital data in thin strips of quartz glass.

During the first experiments, scientists managed to store the entire 1978 Superman film in a square piece of glass 7.5 cm per side and only 2 mm thick. The data are stored in the form of three-dimensional deformations on the glass at the nanoscale size. With this system, the researchers managed to store 75.6 GB of data within a square of glass that is no larger than a coaster. After coding the data with a laser, the researchers used automatic learning algorithms, typical of artificial intelligence, to create three-dimensional deformations on the glass using polarized light. Of course, the data can be read repeatedly and successfully.

As Mark Russinovich, a researcher at Azure, a Microsoft cloud platform, explains, this is an “important milestone” in the history of digital preservation, a step forward also in terms of data preservation in the cloud industry where Microsoft is strongly present. Maybe in the future, it will be possible to use silica glass supports, certainly more durable and resistant than the current magnetic supports.

This new system has aroused the interest of Warner Bros., a company that currently uses the even more classic reels of film in cold rooms controlled at a certain temperature and humidity to preserve its precious finds. These data must be copied and “migrated” every few months or years to avoid the problems of media degradation and data loss.

The new system, which involves the use of thin sheets of glass that do not require maintenance, could have an enormous value precisely in the context of the conservation of these by companies.

The new supports, in fact, during the tests carried out by Microsoft’s operators have proved to be much more resistant: they have been “cooked”, boiled, placed in microwave ovens, wet, demagnetized and “hammered” with other methods but there has been no loss of data.

Among other things, an implementation of these systems in current data centers could lead to a lower environmental impact in terms of electricity consumption. In addition, these strips of glass allow a decoding of the data, and therefore a reading of the same, faster than the storage on the tape, a system that is still used by many companies that do not “trust” the magnetic media or do not use the latter for economic reasons.

