70 mile wall found in Iran: it could date back to 2400 years ago

A wall about 70 miles long has been found in western Iran, in the county of Sar Pol-e Zahab. According to the archaeologists who are studying it, this stone wall was built between the fourth century BC and the sixth century AD, a fairly large fork indicating that this new “find” will still have to be studied properly.

It is a wall of about one million cubic meters made of stone, a work that most likely required a huge workforce in addition to a long time and a huge amount of materials, as pointed out by Sajjad Alibaigi, PhD student of the Department of Energy of the University of Tehran who published his study on Antiquity. The wall, which researchers have called the Gawri Wall, goes from north to south starting from the Bamu Mountains and ending in a region near the village of Zhaw Marg, in the south.

Along the wall are visible remains of some structures that, according to researchers, may have been turrets, if not real buildings, probably occupied by guards. In addition to the stone, the researchers noted the use of pebbles and boulders taken from local areas as well as plaster mortar. At the moment the archaeologists who are studying it are not sure who could build this monumental work: the remains are scarce enough that you are not even sure of its actual height even if an estimate has been made: about three meters high by four meters wide.

It is not even known whether it is a defensive wall or a symbolic construction, for example, to delimit the border of an ancient empire.

As for the possible populations that might have ordered the construction of the wall, there are various hypotheses: there is that of the Parthians, a population that flourished between 247 BC and 224 AD, and that of the Sassanians, who existed between 224 and 1651 AD. Both these cultures favored the construction of large buildings and castles and it is therefore probable that this long wall can lead back to them.

