7% of fishing nets are lost at sea according to a study

A new study has focused on the amount of fishing gear that was abandoned or lost in the sea. These objects account for a large proportion of all global marine pollution. To conduct the study, Kelsey Richardson, a student of the CSIRO Marine Debris Team, used the data contained in 68 studies published between 1975 and 2017.

The researchers found that there are three main factors that lead to the loss of fishing gear at sea: bad weather, the locking of the gear at the bottom of the sea and the locking of the gear with another type of gear.

As far as estimates are concerned, as Richardson explains, the results show that about 7% of all fishing nets, 9% of all traps and 29% of all lines are either lost at sea or thrown away intentionally each year. Considering that 40.3 million people work in the fishing industry worldwide, an approximate but indicative estimate of the objects that end up at sea can be made, which is quite alarming, because many of these tools are made with materials, such as metals if not plastics, which take hundreds of years or more to degrade.

This research, unique in its kind, could be useful to understand where and why the tools are lost or thrown away and to implement new, more targeted interventions to combat the phenomenon.

The study was published in Fish and Fisheries.

