5g Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2025: Increasing Demand with Leading Key Vendors- AT&T, Airtel, BT, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom
5G is the fifth-generation cellular network technology. The industry association 3GPP defines any system using “5G NR” (5G New Radio) software as “5G”, a definition that came into general use by late 2018. Others may reserve the term for systems that meet the requirements of the ITU IMT-2020. 3GPP will submit their 5G NR to the ITU. It follows 2G, 3G and 4G and their respective associated technologies (such as GSM, UMTS, LTE, LTE Advanced Pro and others). It is worth noting that in addition to traditional mobile operator services, 5G NR also addresses specific requirements for private mobile networks ranging from industrial IoT to critical communications.
This market research report gives an in-depth idea about the global 5gmarket. It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, AT&T, Airtel, BT, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom
For the purpose of the study, Global 5gmarket is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Telecom & IT
- SDN
- NFV
- MEC
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Smart Home
- Autonomous Driving
- Smart Cities
- Industrial IoT
– Smart Farming
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
