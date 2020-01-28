5G Market by Top Players – China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, & More

Market Research Report on 5G Market is a professional and in-depth research report. The Report include basic information like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

5G is a crucial component of the global digitally connected ecosystem, currently. It is estimated that between 2019 and 2025, the number of 5G users will increase by roughly 1.2 Bn, globally. The United States (U.S.), China, Japan, and the majority of European Union (EU) countries will account for 70% of the 5G users by 2025.

Once it is launched commercially in 2020, the 5G Market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 97.1% till 2025.

Segment insights:

The ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband experience, and rise in smartphone adoption are driving revenue from SIM cellular connections. 5G SIM cellular connections are expected to increase at a staggering 129% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), from 2020 to 2025. Not only that, both data consumption and speed will also increase at a considerable rate.

Increase in user engagement through smartphone is the major cause of growth in data consumption, while improvement of network infrastructure is expected to lead to greater connection speeds. Smartphone users, on an average, spend time accessing over 30 apps on a monthly basis, according to recent survey reports.

SIM M2M connections will also witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Connected home applications, such as home security and video surveillance, home automation, connected white goods, and tracking applications will represent nearly half of the total M2M connections by 2021.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3282195?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

M2M devices’ penetration for industrial use will also increase, and it is estimated that there will be less than half a billion M2M connections in sectors like retail, manufacturing, and energy. This will mainly be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Regional insights:

North America is expected to witness a rapid change in consumer engagement with mobile devices. Majority of the traffic generated will come from the use of video files. Companies will develop strategies and business models in order to generate revenue from this major trend. 99% of the mobile connections will be ‘smart’ connections by 2021, up from 81% in 2016. More than 50% of the revenue from SIM cellular connections, and 60% from SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to come from this region.

A combination of improved coverage, proliferation of connected devices, and demand for high-speed networks in Europe continues to drive the adoption of 4G, and make way for future 5G services as well. Asia-Pacific will account for majority of the global cellular subscribers by 2020.

Although revenue growth in recent times have slowed, nonetheless, the region shows a lot of promise in terms of the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the near future. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin American regions will be very slow in picking up pace.

Companies covered:

China Mobile Verizon Communications AT&T Vodafone Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Sprint Corporation Deutsche Telekomu Telefónica América Móvil China Telecommunications Corp

Get 10% Discount on corporate user license @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3282195?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive summary

Chapter 2. 5G market – overview

Chapter 3. North America 5G market

Chapter 4. Europe 5G market

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific 5G market

Chapter 6. Latin America 5G market

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa 5G market

Chapter 8. Competitive landscape

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/3246?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]