5G Infrastructure Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : MediaTek Inc, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Cavium, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global 5G Infrastructure including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global 5G Infrastructure investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global 5G infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 42.84% during a forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global 5G Infrastructure market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Cavium, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Mavenir Systems, MediaTek Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

5G infrastructure is an appearing mobile ultra-broadband network supporting the future internet. Growing consumer mobile bandwidth demand, increasing connectivity for IoT and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging applications like Augmented Reality (AR) and self-driving cars are giving the trends for 5G Infrastructure. Small cells are the key to the functionality of 5G networks because they provide the increased data capacity that 5G demands.

Key Market Trends:

5G RAN to Witness Significant Growth With MBH Traffic Growth

– MBH upgrades are taking place all over the world converting legacy copper-based MBH serving cell sites to packet-based transport over fiber, which enables far higher capacities to best future-proof MBH networks. Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users, both human and machine.

– As MBH traffic is growing, so the increased adoption of 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced mobile network technology is accelerating these MBH fiber upgrades, which can and will be leveraged by future 5G networks, given the almost unlimited bandwidth that fiber-based networks offer.

– As an increasing number of mobile users access more video-centric content for longer periods of time using increasing powerful smartphones, Radio Access Network (RAN) bandwidth demands will continue to grow in future.

– Last year, Ericsson announced the launch of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software based on the 5G New Radio (NR) standard that the 3GPP approved, enabling operators to have an advantage in the launch of 5G services.

– As part of the virtualization process, operators should start down the path to a Cloud RAN architecture by at least centralizing some parts of the 4G network. Cloud RAN is a 5G-oriented wireless access network architecture using both network virtualization and network cloud technologies. Cloud RAN supports 5G CU (Centralized Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) with flexible deployment models, which will help in the network infrastructure of 5G. This is most evident with virtualized and Cloud RAN, which will help in the deployment of high 5G infrastructure network.

