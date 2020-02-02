5G Infrastructure Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AT&T, Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, Cavium

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, 5G Infrastructure Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The 5G Infrastructure market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the 5G Infrastructure market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top 5G Infrastructure players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts 5G Infrastructure industry situations. According to the research, the 5G Infrastructure market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the 5G Infrastructure market.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 21.93 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.51% between 2020 and 2025.

Key players in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market include:

AT&T

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Cavium

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions