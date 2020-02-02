5G Enterprise Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NEC, Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Ericsson

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, 5G Enterprise Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The 5G Enterprise market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the 5G Enterprise market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top 5G Enterprise players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts 5G Enterprise industry situations. According to the research, the 5G Enterprise market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the 5G Enterprise market.

Global 5G Enterprise Market was valued at USD 920 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29,120 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.00% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global 5G Enterprise Market include:

NEC

Fujitsu

Cisco

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

ZTE

Samsung

Juniper Networks