5G Chipset Market / 2027 :Nokia Corporation Broadcom Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Integrated Device Technology Inc. Anokiwave Inc. Qorvo Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Texas Instruments, Inc.

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global 5G Chipset market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international 5G Chipset market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global 5G Chipset market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global 5G Chipset market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global 5G Chipset market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 71.23% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

With the 5G network connectivity soon to be rolled out in the market, smartphone Original Equipment Manufacturers telecom players are speedily gearing towards the market shift. TSPs across the world are upgrading to the 5G networks, which depend on denser arrays of the small antennas for the purpose of offering ultra-high data speed. There can be been an upward rise in the high-quality video & audio content as well currently. Among various digital devices, mobile have taken over others as the most preferred medium of consuming the online media, including file sharing, live video streaming, audio streaming, & running business application, among the others. Though, the current LTE technologies do not completely support all these requests. This has also been a very significant factor for driving the market adoption of the 5G, for high internet speed & coverage, as well as the reduced latency. 5G is anticipated to add numerous layers of involvedness to the spectrum, because of the all-comprehensive nature of the services that it ropes, from the extreme broadband services to the massive machine-type communication (mMTC) & ultra-reliable machine-type communication. Each application demands its own spot in the spectrum subject to its requirement. During the forecast period, as more and more countries acquire the essential infrastructure for the purpose of supporting 5G, & with a cumulative demand for the faster data transfer & reliance on the cloud technology, demand for the 5G chipset is estimated to take a surge, creating an enormous market prospective for the 5G chipset business

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global 5G Chipset market encompasses market segments based on chipset type, frequency, end-use industry and country.

In terms of chipset type, the global 5G Chipset market is segregated into:

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By frequency, the global 5G Chipset market is also classified into:

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By end use industry, the global 5G Chipset market is also classified into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Other End-user Industries

By country/region, the global 5G Chipset market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Analog Devices, Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as 5G chipset related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the 5G Chipset market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world 5G Chipset market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Qualcomm , Intel, NXP, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Cavium among others

Ø Qualcomm announced that company’s forthcoming flagship mobile platform is expected to feature the system-on-chipbuilt on 7nm process node. 7nm SoC can actually be paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which is expected to become the first 5G-accomplished mobile platform for the smartphones & other mobile device.

Ø MediaTek & China Mobile signed 5G Device Forerunner Inventiveness memorandum at 2018 MWC SH Global End Device Summit prearranged by the China Mobile to conjointly develop the 5G terminal device & increase the maturity of the 5G chipsets & the terminals. This initiative was initiated by the China Mobile to promote maturity & expansion of industry for the 5G terminal device.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for 5G Chipset caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for 5G Chipset market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

