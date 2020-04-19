5 underwater volcanoes discovered off the coast of Calabria

A group of Italian researchers claims to have identified a large volcanic complex located about 15 km off the Tyrrhenian coast of Calabria. According to the researchers, this volcanic complex, never previously identified, was formed during the last 780,000 years.

The researchers have identified in particular several magmatic intrusions that have reached the seabed forming small mountains or chimneys or lava flows. The same complex, called “Diamond – Oenotrius – Ovid,” was divided by researchers into two main areas, an eastern one, which includes the underwater mountains of Ovid, and a western one, which includes those of the diamond and Oenotrius.

In total, the researchers have identified five volcanoes, of which one would be larger than Vesuvius. These are in any case inactive volcanoes that allow a certain level of hydrothermal activity. According to Riccardo De Ritis, first author of the article in Tectonics, these volcanoes were in time at sea level but then were eroded over time.

According to the researchers, this volcanic complex owes its formation to the “ascent of the mantle flow induced by subduction, originating from the north-western edge of the retreating ion plate,” as reported in the abstract of the study.

Related Articles and Sources:

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2019TC005533