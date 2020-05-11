46.6% Growth Rate for Augmented Reality Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Augmented Reality Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Augmented Reality Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Augmented Reality Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Augmented Reality Market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 72.7 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 191 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 102 Tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Augmented Reality Market:

Google Inc. (US)

PTC Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Seiko Epson (Japan)

Lenovo (China)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

Vuzix (US)

Daqri Llc (US)

Magic Leap Inc. (US)

Zugara Inc. (US)

Blippar (UK)

Upskill (US)

Maxst (South Korea)

“Software market for augmented reality market is capturing the largest share during the forecast period”

Increasing penetration of AR software solutions and their compatibility with existing hardware devices is expected to help the growth of the market for software, thereby driving the augmented reality market during the forecast period. AR technology is anticipated to continue its growth in the software segment through the emergence of various nestling projects that will evolve into large-scale productions. Recently, numerous companies have experimented with augmented reality prototypes.

“Consumer to hold a major share of the augmented reality application market during the forecast period.”

The consumer application held the largest share in the AR market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The consumer sector includes gaming and entertainment applications in which AR is used for creating 3D visual objects in the real world. The high growth of the gaming & entertainment sector boosts the growth of the AR market for consumer applications.

“Augmented reality market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period“

The market in Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. Being an emerging economy, Asia Pacific is witnessing major changes in the adoption of new technologies and technological advancements. Due to the presence of most of the display panel manufacturers in the region such as Samsung, LG Display, BOE Technology, AU Optronics, and Japan Display, APAC witnesses increased adoption of the latest technologies.

Competitive Landscape of Augmented Reality Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Product Launches & Developments

2.2 Partnerships

2.3 Agreements & Collaborations

2.4 Acquisitions and Expansions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

This report covers the augmented reality market based on device type,offering,application,and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertake into provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, product developments, partnerships, contracts, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions associated with the augmented reality market.