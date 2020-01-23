3D Virtual Fence Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The 3D Virtual Fence Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The 3D Virtual Fence market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This 3D Virtual Fence Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Controp Precision Technologies, G&A Surveillance, Huper Laboratories, AngryMole Technologies, Senstar, Schneider Electric, Tyco International, Anixter International.

The 3D virtual fence market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

The main purpose of a 3D virtual fence is to manipulate humans or animals landscape of fear to create areas which are perceived to be scarier than others. This is achieved by simulating the presence of scary or unpleasant events, such as alarm, distress, etc. There has been increasing the use of 3D Virtual Cameras and 3D Video Motion Detection System in various security strategies. Verticals like Livestock Industry, BFSI and Defence are the major users of this technology.

– Increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration is the major market growth driver. For instance, in April 2019, the US declared Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir. The US also declared Iran force as a foreign terrorist organization. This points towards the increasing terrorist threat towards the world.

– There have also been government regulations regarding perimeter security. The US government agency called FEMA provides funds to eligible applicants for the installation of perimeter security enhancements that protect employees, visitors, and building functions and services from outside threats. In the UK, the government developed PAS 68, a Publicly Available Specification for vehicle security barriers, developed in partnership with perimeter security manufacturers. It has become the UKs standard and the security industrys benchmark for hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) equipment.

– However, high maintenance and restoration costs are the factors which hinder the installation of 3D virtual fences. The US Department of Homeland Security canceled a project to build a virtual fence on the Southwest border, between the USA and Mexico because the project cost escalated from an initial USD 67 million to a final USD 1 billion (albeit for a longer virtual fence).

Security Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– There has been an increasing need for perimeter security due to a growing number of terrorist attacks. One of the countries affected by terrorism, India launched the “Smart Fence” Project along the Indo-Pak border in 2018, which includes installing sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras

– Sweden also introduced terrorist-proof digital geo-fencing, due to the growing threat of radical terrorism and organized crime. The new generation of sensors being used in the pilot project is capable of picking up and identifying the location of sounds, such as gunshots, explosions and breaking glass, and reporting them to central police monitoring stations in real time.

Seismic Detector Technology, Laser Beam Technology, Laser Systems Integration, Others

BFSI, Infrastructure, Border Security, Agriculture, Automation, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, while global deaths from terrorism fell by 27% in 2018, they rose by 30% in the Asia-Pacific. The increase has been centered in three countries: the Philippines, Myanmar, and Thailand have together experienced nearly 4,000 attacks over the past five years.

– This rise has broadly corresponded with the expansion of transnational terrorist franchises, such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State, into the region.

