3D Scanner Market Worldwide Trends, Share, Size, Growth, End-Use Industry Analysis By key Players, 2019-2025

Global 3D Scanner Market will trigger by the growing demand for 3D in healthcare and construction Industry

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to technological advancements such as 3D digitization which can offer high resolution and rapid scanning techniques coupled with reduced risks involved in several areas such as modular design & fabrication methods, and high energy densities.

3D scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation. 3-D scanners are used for creating life-like images and animation in movies and video games. Applications of 3-D scanning are in reverse engineering, prototyping, architectural and industrial modeling, medical imaging and medical device modeling

Global 3D Scanner Market Competitive Landscape

Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV , Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation , Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology , Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH , Shapegrabber , Fuel 3D , Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc. , Basis Software Inc. , Maptek Pty Ltd. , True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine , SHINING 3D, RangeVision , Exact Metrology , Trimet , 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner.

Laser scanner type of 3D Scanner market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. Laser Scanner dominates the global 3D Scanner owing to the increasing demand in industrial manufacturing, automotive designing demand due to its high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization features. Structured Light Scanner will boost by its capabilities in the healthcare industry for capturing big size picture at one time with great accuracy.

Short Range Scanner is anticipated to the leading range type 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of Range type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner. Short Range Scanner is expected to lead the market due to low-cost nature and numerous dynamic which is used in body scanning, medical applications, and reverse engineering. Long Range scanner will glow by its demand in defense, aviation and construction industry which can scan long distance objects in a single scan with better accuracy.

Quality Inspection is expected to the dominating segment for providing 3D Scanner services during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning. Quality Inspection is projected to the leading segment owing to increase its demand in the aviation and defense industry. Reverse Engineering will influence by its application in automotive, aerospace for re-checking and modify any errors occurred.

Healthcare is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare dominates the global 3D Scanner due to growing 3D scanner application in whole-body scanners such as x-ray, CT and MRI scanning. Aerospace & Defense will grow by usage of the 3D scanner for security checkup and inspection.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global 3D Scanner market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the 3D Scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world 3D Scanner market over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, in the architecture and construction industry and the rise of handheld scanning devices. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to immense demand from industrial manufacturing and construction sectors over the forecast period.

