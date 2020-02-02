3D Scanner Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Faro Technologies, Topcon Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Maptek Pty, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, 3D Scanner Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The 3D Scanner market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the 3D Scanner market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top 3D Scanner players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts 3D Scanner industry situations. According to the research, the 3D Scanner market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the 3D Scanner market.

Global 3D Scanner Market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global 3D Scanner Market include:

Faro Technologies

Topcon Corporation

3D Digital Corporation

Maptek Pty

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Hexagon Ab

Nikon Metrology NV

Trimble

Creaform

Perceptron

3D Systems Corporation